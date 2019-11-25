Cameroon: MP resigns from CPDM after death threats

The Member of Parliament for Fako East Constituency, Honourbale Fritz Ngeka has resigned from the ruling CPDM party death threats.

In his resignation letter, the Member of parliamnt says he has received several death threats from bigwigs of the party in the Fako Division.

He said there is an un-reconcilliatory hatred of his person by the elite in this division and he prefers to step aside as long as they are there.

Hon. Ngeka also lamented the fact that youths are not given a voice in the party’s affairs in the division and frowned at the domineering attitude of the elite in Buea in every activity of the Fako East constituency.