› Politics

Happening now

Cameroon: MP resigns from CPDM after death threats

Published on 25.11.2019 at 02h34 by JournalduCameroun

The Member of Parliament for Fako East Constituency, Honourbale Fritz Ngeka  has resigned from the ruling CPDM party  death threats.

In his resignation letter, the Member of parliamnt says he has received several death threats from bigwigs of the party in the Fako Division.

He said there is an un-reconcilliatory hatred of his person by the elite in this division and he prefers to step aside as long as they are there.

Hon. Ngeka also lamented the fact that youths are not given a voice in the party’s affairs in the division and frowned at the domineering attitude of the elite in Buea in every activity of the Fako East constituency.

 

Tags : | | |



News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top