Cameroon: MPs adopt bill on extension of their mandate

Members of the National Assembly have adopted the bill on the extension of their terms of office for a period of two months beginning from October 29 this year.

The bill was adopted yesterday in Yaounde during a plenary sitting chaired by the first Vice President of the House of Assembly Hilarion Etong.

Amongst the reasons advanced for its adoption is the fact that it is in accordance with an existing legal provision which states that in case of serious crisis, the President of Republic may after consultations with the President of the constitutional council and the bureau of the National assembly and the Senate request the National Assembly to decide by law to extend or abridge its term of office.

The project from the Head of state President Paul Biya was tabled at the National Assembly last week Tuesday and referred to the committee on constitutional law for scrutiny before its adoption by MPs.