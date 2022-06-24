Cameroon : MPs Consider Draft Law on Assisted Reproduction

The text that serves as the legal basis in this area was received by the Conference of Presidents on Thursday 23 June 2022.

Cameroon is about to frame medically assisted reproduction by law. A bill to regulate this area of medical intervention was tabled on Thursday, 23 June 2022 at the National Assembly. The government seized the opportunity of the Conference of Presidents held under the leadership of Speaker Cavaye Yeguie Djibril to table the text. The conference opened the plenary session which took place yesterday.

The said bill was deemed admissible by the Conference of Presidents. According to the rules of procedure of the Lower House, this conference brings together the chairmen of the parliamentary groups, the chairmen of the nine general committees and the members of the Bureau of the National Assembly. Following the work of the Conference, this text was submitted to all the deputies during a plenary session chaired by the Vice-President Hilarion Etong.

The draft law on medically assisted procreation aims at regulating this practice or profession which has been practiced for decades in Cameroon without any legal basis. The text thus sets the rules that will mark out this life-saving practice through the establishment of rules to be observed. This bill arrives in Parliament the day after the adoption by the deputies of five other bills transmitted to the Upper House.