Urban music star Fonyuy Leonard Nsohburinka popularly known as Mr Leo has been crowned the best artist in Francophone Africa at the Africa Entertainment Awards in the Unitd States of America, AEAUSA.

Mr. Leo was announced winner on Saturday October 19 during the fifth edition of the AEAUSA award night that held in New Jersey, Texas, United States of America

The « Jamais Jamis » hitman won the award ahead of heavyweights like Fally Ipupa, Charlotte Dipanda, Sidiki Diabaté and MHD who were all nominated in the category.

« Finally, an award that matches my talent. Thank You aeausa, Thank you Lionation, » Mr. Leo took to instagram to celebrate the award.

Mr. Leo is the latest Cameroonian artist to bag an award on the international scene after rapper Tenor was recently crowned best artist in the Central African sub region at the Urban Music Awards in the Ivory Coast, Primud 2019.

Mr. ‘Le Fiang Le Way Le Yamo’ endeared himself to the Ivorian fans last month with a scintillating stage performance at the funeral of Coupé Décalé legend Ange Didier Houon aka DJ Arafat.