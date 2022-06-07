Cameroon- MRC: Michelle Ndoki Seeks To Replace Maurice Kamto

The vice-president of the women’s wing of the Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon MRC has announced her candidacy for the leadership of this political party led by Maurice Kamto.

Against all odds, Michelle Ndocki wants to take the penalty in her own camp. The first national vice-president of women of the Mrc is running for the post of president of this political party. The lawyer almost unknown to the general public before the presidential election of October 7, 2018 made the declaration on the set of Canal2 International television during the Arena.

“I announce that I am a candidate for the presidency of the Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (Mrc). I come today to entrust you with faith my dream of Cameroonian and Mrc, to demonstrate that the alternation is possible, “she said, not without saying her admiration for the current president of the Mrc, Maurice Kamto, the challenger of Paul Biya in 2018.

“He is a man for whom I have a deep admiration for his intelligence, his competence. I have an admiration for his tenacity and his unwavering commitment to do what it takes to make the dream he brought become reality,” she said.

In 2018, Me Michelle Ndocki was among the most committed activists to defend the vision of Maurice Kamto. This commitment has been perceptible not only during the electoral campaign, during the post-election litigation, but also and especially at the time of the marches organized by the party following the announcement of the election results.

These demonstrations, banned by the government, were aimed at denouncing what the Mrc called the “electoral hold up”. The former Cameroon People’s Party activist of Edith Kah Walla until 2014 suffered injuries during a march repressed by the administrative authorities and the security and law enforcement forces.

All these things led the lawyer and politician to leave Cameroon. “I left Cameroon because I felt in danger. Making the choice to come back here was difficult. I was in Côte d’Ivoire between November 2020 and today,” she confided.

At the same time, faced with the strength of the regime, the party of Maurice Kamto decided to boycott the elections in Cameroon. A decision that did not suit Michelle Ndocki who already presented herself as “the pride of the people”. As a result, the Mrc is not represented in Parliament, it is absent in the municipal and regional councils.

With the declaration of Me Ndocki, the counters of democracy will turn more since Sunday June 5, 2022 within the movement. It remains to be seen whether she will be able to take the place of the current president Maurice Kamto and carry the project of society as a candidate of the Mrc for the presidential election in 2025.