Cameroon-MTN Elite 1: Bamboutos , Canon Remain Leaders

Published on 08.11.2022 at 10h10 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

Bmaboutos
Bamboutos de Mbouda

At the end of the fifth playing day of the MTN Elite 1, the pursuers of the mangwa boys could not grab a victory and challenge Bamboutos.

Union de Douala or even Fauve Azur had the opportunity this weekend to add pressure to the current leader of group B of the MTN Elite 1. But, both clubs missed the opportunity. The Douala club, for instance, went to the lawn of the Fovu club in Baham. A match was played in Bafoussam at the Bamendzi stadium. At the end of the 90 minutes of the meeting, neither team could shake the nets. The final result, was 0-0.

In the other match between Fauve Azur and Gazelle FA, spectators can be proud to have seen goals. The match ended in the end with a score, of 1-1.

In Pool B, Bamboutos remains the leader followed by Fauve Azur and Union de Douala.

Another Victory For Canon de Yaounde

The kpakum chained a new victory this weekend during the match against Stade Renard de Melong.  The Ngoa-Ekelle stadium throbbed this weekend. Last Sunday, Canon of Yaounde received on behalf of the fifth day of the MTN Elite 1 Stade Renard de Melong. The two clubs that host in Group A play at the top of the championship table. Canon de Yaounde comes out of a victory conceded last Wednesday in front of UMS de Loum, 2-1. Stade Renard on his part wants to rectify the situation after its defeat, 0-1 against the PWD of Bamenda.

Canon de Yaounde

Yesterday, the show was awesome. On both sides, both teams gave in all energy. And at the end, Kpakum wins 2-1 and climbs to second place in the standings with 09 points. Just ahead, Colombe Sportive du Dja aofobo maintains its leading position with 11 points.

