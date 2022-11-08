Cameroon-MTN Elite 1: Bamboutos , Canon Remain Leaders

At the end of the fifth playing day of the MTN Elite 1, the pursuers of the mangwa boys could not grab a victory and challenge Bamboutos.

Union de Douala or even Fauve Azur had the opportunity this weekend to add pressure to the current leader of group B of the MTN Elite 1. But, both clubs missed the opportunity. The Douala club, for instance, went to the lawn of the Fovu club in Baham. A match was played in Bafoussam at the Bamendzi stadium. At the end of the 90 minutes of the meeting, neither team could shake the nets. The final result, was 0-0.

In the other match between Fauve Azur and Gazelle FA, spectators can be proud to have seen goals. The match ended in the end with a score, of 1-1.

In Pool B, Bamboutos remains the leader followed by Fauve Azur and Union de Douala.

Another Victory For Canon de Yaounde

The kpakum chained a new victory this weekend during the match against Stade Renard de Melong. The Ngoa-Ekelle stadium throbbed this weekend. Last Sunday, Canon of Yaounde received on behalf of the fifth day of the MTN Elite 1 Stade Renard de Melong. The two clubs that host in Group A play at the top of the championship table. Canon de Yaounde comes out of a victory conceded last Wednesday in front of UMS de Loum, 2-1. Stade Renard on his part wants to rectify the situation after its defeat, 0-1 against the PWD of Bamenda.

Yesterday, the show was awesome. On both sides, both teams gave in all energy. And at the end, Kpakum wins 2-1 and climbs to second place in the standings with 09 points. Just ahead, Colombe Sportive du Dja aofobo maintains its leading position with 11 points.