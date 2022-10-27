Cameroon-MTN Elite 1 : Bamboutos de Mbouda Registers Another Victory

Like last season, Bamboutos begins the championship recording victories as they did yesterday against Yafoot.

More than 3000 supporters gathered yesterday at the Ngoa-Ekelle stadium. It was during the late match of the MTN Elite 1 second playing day. Yafoot was hosting Bamboutos de Mbouda.

During the 90 minutes of the game, the guest, pushed by their fans, quickly took the helm of the match. With a mastery of the game, they were able to overpower the guys of Yaounde II. At the final whistle, the mangwa boys won the game 2-0 thanks to striker Junior Kemadjou who scored twice.

Although the team looks great, it should be noted that last season, Bamboutos started the league with five straight wins but later fell into defeats and draws.

Colombe and Coton neutralized each other

In the second game of the evening, the intensity of the game brought in a lot of satisfaction to the public. In a jam-packed stadium, the Colombe Sportif du Dja and Lobo match against Coton Sport de Garoua kept the public spellbound. The match of the third day of the MTN Elite 1 ended in a 0-0 result.

The southern bird has something to bite its fingers. Despite a hard-hitting offensive animation, the last gesture did not follow. The goalkeeper of Coton Sport de Garoua, Gadin Allambatnan was able to respond with successful outings and tap dancing.

Rescue gestures by which the goalkeeper of the Colombe, Idrissou Nfor Finia, also shone to the point where he almost lost his eye in an attempt to prevent a goal with a tackle at high speed.

It was 90 minutes of suspense where spectators were unfortunately left thirsty.