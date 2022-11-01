Cameroon-MTN Elite 1: Bamboutos de Mbouda Risks Leading Position Tonight

Traveling this Wednesday to Yaounde to face Apejes de Mfou, the Mangwa boys have the opportunity to confirm once again their excellent start of the season.

Bamboutos de Mbouda seems to be unstoppable. Since its defeat at the final of the Cup of Cameroon, the club known for its millions of supporters has continued to deliver incredible performances. The current MTN Elite 1 Group B leader will look to continue its winning streak tonight. It will be against Apejes de Mfou at the Ngoa Ekelle stadium from 6 p.m.

Apejes de Mfou is currently in sixth place in Pool B with two points. Even if its performances are not as laudatory, the Mfou club will do everything to show that he is not in MTN Elite 1 to make up the numbers.

MTN Elite 1 encounter this Wednesday:

Pool A

2 p.m.: Stade Renard de Melong vs PWD de Bamenda in Douala

2 p.m.: Renaissance of Ngoumou vs Eding sport de la Lekié in Yaoundé

4:00 p.m.: Nkam plane vs Colombe sportive du Dja and Lobo in Douala

4 p.m.: Canon of Yaoundé vs UMS of Loum in Yaoundé

Pool B

3 p.m.: Gazelle of Garoua vs Fovu club of Baham in Garoua

3 p.m.: Young sports academy vs Dragon de Yaoundé in Mbouda

4 p.m.: AS Fortuna vs Yafoot in Yaoundé

4 p.m.: Apejes de Mfou vs Bamboutos de Mbouda in Yaoundé