Cameroon-MTN Elite 1: Canon To Game Up Strategy On UMS Loum

While the mythical club is experiencing a stammering start of the season, it has the opportunity to redeem itself tonight against UMS Loum.

Canon de Yaoundé received the professionalism award last Saturday during the Cameroonian Golden ball ceremony. A distinction the club received thanks to the season it achieved with Canon ending amidst the last four of the MTN Elite 1 during the last championship.

But this season, Canon Sportive de Yaoundé is experiencing performances far from those registered a few months ago. In three playing days for instance, the club only recorded three points.

Such performance does not comfort a team running for the title of champion. So far, nothing is lost yet. And tonight, on the side of the Ngoa Ekelle stadium, the Kpakum has the opportunity to rectify the situation. It will be during a match against UMS de Loum.

A match that promises to be of high-intensity. Loum’s team is coming off a victory this weekend at PWD Bamenda. Confident, the club which currently has four points wants to continue its progress and rub shoulders with the podium. Canon de Yaoundé vs UMS de Loum, it is this Wednesday, November 02, 2022, at 4 p.m.