Cameroon-MTN Elite 1: Colombe Defeats Young Sports

It was by a three goal margin, 3-0, that Guy Bertin Djiepnang’s foals obtained a second consecutive victory this week in the national football championship.

Colombe Sportive du Dja and Lobo continues its flight. The team, which badly began the football season, are correcting the situation and gaining points to move up the rankings.

This Saturday, April 23, Young Sports Academy of Bamenda, YOSA, were far below their opponents and as a result paid the price.

From the first minutes of the match Colombe’s offensive attacks were portrayed by a high pressing and collective game which made it easy to break through YOSA’s defense.

The team’s tactic took Bertrand Junior Mani to score a brace while captain Richard Joël Ebanda scored one. It was his headed goal in the second half of the match that definitely gave the Cameroonian Yellow Submarine (YOSA) the final blow.T

The goal margin would have been heavier should one of Colombe’s offensive pillar this year was on a better run of form. Although he shone with his ball calls, his demarcations in the game with long runs, Junior Figo Ngongang’s wasn’t luck Infront of goal. Despite his various opportunities against Alex Limaleba, goalkeeper of Young Sport Academy.

Colombe’s next outing will be in Douala against Apejes de Mfou.

In the other matches of the day, Avion du Nkam a won two goals to nil against UMS of Loum. It is on this same score that Bamaboutous took the three points over Dragon de Yaounde.

The other victory of the day is that of Fovu club of Baham who won 1_0 against Yafoot. For the other posters of the day, it was a draw that put an end to the matches between Coton Sport de Garoua and PWD de Bamenda, Panthère du Nde versus Racing de Bafoussam, or the Douala derby clubs, Union against Astres.