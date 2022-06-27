Cameroon-MTN Elite 1: Colombe Du Dja Et Lobo Flies to 3rd Place

It was with a score of 8-2 that the Colombe Sportif du Dja et Lobo won its last match of the season on Sunday, June 26, 2022, against Fauve Azur.

Colombe Sportive du Dja et Lobo is unstoppable. The team picks up everything on its path. And the last to pay for it is Fauve Azur. On the last day of the MTN Elite 1 regular season last June 26, they lost to Colombe. And it was on the score of 8-2 at the annexe stadium N°1 of the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium. A match that the southern bird dominated from start to finish without ever being threatened.

And one of the main artificers of this victory is Bertrand Mani. The forward enjoyed himself throughout the game, scoring five of his team’s eight goals. He scored a hat-trick a few days ago against AS Fortuna. That makes him one of the best scorers in the championship with a total of 20 goals in 24 games. The prowess that the attacker owes to his sense of goal, his ease in the ball game and his agility to find flaws in the opposing defences. Enough to show that he did not steal his title of the best player of the month for May.