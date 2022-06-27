Cameroon-MTN Elite 1: Colombe Du Dja Et Lobo Flies to 3rd Place
27.06.2022 at 15h30
Paul Reinhard Wandji
It was with a score of 8-2 that the Colombe Sportif du Dja et Lobo won its last match of the season on Sunday, June 26, 2022, against Fauve Azur.
Colombe Sportive du Dja et Lobo is unstoppable. The team picks up everything on its path. And the last to pay for it is Fauve Azur. On the last day of the MTN Elite 1 regular season last June 26, they lost to Colombe. And it was on the score of 8-2 at the annexe stadium N°1 of the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium. A match that the southern bird dominated from start to finish without ever being threatened.
And one of the main artificers of this victory is Bertrand Mani. The forward enjoyed himself throughout the game, scoring five of his team’s eight goals. He scored a hat-trick a few days ago against AS Fortuna. That makes him one of the best scorers in the championship with a total of 20 goals in 24 games. The prowess that the attacker owes to his sense of goal, his ease in the ball game and his agility to find flaws in the opposing defences. Enough to show that he did not steal his title of the best player of the month for May.
Bertrand Mani
It is also the result of a game discipline that coach Guy Bertin Djiepnang has been able to introduce to his foals. One of Colombe’s strong points during this season is the collective play that the technical staff has been able to instil in the players. And this materialized on the pitch with, for example, one of Colombe’s star strikers, Junior Ngongang, who several times knew how to create spaces to attract the opposing defences into the game to give openings to his teammates. His athletic and technical qualities with those of other players like Divoka Didier or Ebanda Mvondo are part of the strengths that allowed Colombe to finish the season in third place in Group A with 40 points just behind Canon de Yaoundé who has 45 points and the stars of Douala, who have 51 points.
In other matches, Young sports academy inflicted 4-0 on Tonnerre Kalara Club, Panthère du Ndé after a close match against AS Fortuna, finally snatched the victory 5-4. Union de Douala for its part pushed Racing de Bafoussam into the relegation zone, 2-0, Unions de Douala overcame Apejes de Mfou, 2-1 while Stade Renard de Melong separated back to back with Djiko FC. 0-0.