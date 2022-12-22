Sport › Football

Happening now

Cameroon-MTN Elite 1 :  Complete Results Of The 8th Playing Day

Published on 22.12.2022 at 13h51 by JDC

Bamboutos de Mbouda, Coton Sport de Garoua and Colombe Sportive du Dja du Lobo could not grab the three points of the day. Here is the table of results:

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top