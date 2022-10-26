Sport › Football

Cameroon-MTN Elite 1 : Coton Sport, Bamboutos Wage War Tonight

Published on 26.10.2022

MTN Elite 1 match

This Wednesday at the Ngoa-Ekelle stadium, Bamboutos de Mbouda, and Coton Sport de Garoua will be for the first opposed to Yafoot and the second to Colombe Sportive du Dja and Lobo.

 

Bamboutos FC de Mbouda currently has three points in Cameroon national football championship dubbed MTN Elite 1. Having a late match, the club which just won the very first title in its history will try to grab this afternoon a second consecutive victory in all competitions.

 

This Wednesday’s match is a late match of the second playing day of the MTN Elite 1. The mangwa boys will face Yafoot at 4 p.m. at the Ngoa-Ekelle stadium; two teams from group B. The Yaounde team wants to catch-up regarding its poor start of the season with the defeat registered during the first playing day.

 

The other prominent game this Wednesday is the clash between the defending champion of the MTN Elite 1, Coton sport de Garoua, and the leader of group A, Colombe Sportive du Dja, and Lobo.

 

Presently, Coton Sport due to its two late games holds the last place in the standings. The guys from Garoua who lost their match last Saturday in the Champions Trophy against Bamboutos have in mind to apologize to their supporters by knocking down the Southern bird.

 

Except that, Colombe is in great shape with already two consecutive victories. The team also enjoys the advantage of having in its squad the championship top scorer, Junior Figo Ngongang. The center-forward has already shaken the net three times. The meeting is at 6 p.m.

 

