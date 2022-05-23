Cameroon-MTN Elite 1: Leader Of Pool B, Eding Sport Stumbles

At the end of its match against UMS de Loum, the Lékié team in the Center region could only make a draw (0-0).

In one of the top games of the men’s national football championship which was during the 14th playing day in Group B, supporters remained on their thirst. This was during the match Eding sport de la Lékié against UMS de Loum. The two teams neutralized themselves with a goalless draw.

Meantime, the other games of Groupe B had outcomes victories. There was for example the surge of pride of the last winner of the Cameroon Cup, PWD of Bamenda. After registering a loss during the previous playing day against Bamboutos, they got their revenge on Avion Academy by beating them 2-0. While their executioner, Bamboutos opposed OFTA de Kribi, 2-1.

In the other match, Dragon de Yaoundé was unable to spit fire against Yafoot but was tamed 2-0. Renaissance of Ngoumou wanted to be reborn after his last defeat against Editing. But that was without counting on Coton Sport de Garoua. In the end, 3-1 in favour of cotton growers. In Pool A, we were on the 15th playing day this weekend. Union de Douala in front of its public and its cheerleaders won its first match of the return phase against Colombe sportive du Dja and Lobo, 1-0. Tonnerre Kalara Club managed to secure a draw against Panthère du Nde, when Apejes de Mfou lost to AS Fortuna, 2-1.