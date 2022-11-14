Cameroon : MTN Elite 1 Match Played In Darkness 

It is one of the major highlights which occurred during the championship this weekend. Here are all the results and the new ranking after the sixth playing day.

If there is one event that caught the eye this weekend during MTN Elite 1 games, it was the match in Group B between Union de Douala and Bamboutos de Mbouda. While the match was being played at the Reunification stadium, at the 35th minute, total darkness at the stadium. Fortunately, this power outage only lasted about five minutes. But that did not stop the visitors from taking the day’s three points 0-1.

In other matches, FC Yaoundé II dominated on home soil Gazelle FA by 1-0. It was on this same score that Fovu de Baham overcame YOSA. As for APEJES, the club was surprised by Dragon de Yaoundé, losing 1-2 while Fauve Azur won on the lawn of AS Fortuna, 2-4.

On the side of Group A, Colombe Sportif du Dja et Lobo remains at the top of the standings thanks to its victory over Eding Sport de la Lékié, 0-1. The outstanding result of the day came from Bafoussam. PWD of Bamenda, despite its poor start during the ongoing season, tries to catch-up. The club brought down the Aigle Royal de la Menoua by 3-0.

Coton Sport de Garoua meanwhile grabbed a new victory against Avion du Nkam, 2-0. Canon de Yaoundé on its side recorded its first defeat against Renaissance de Ngoumou, 2-1. The only draw of the day was that of Stade Renard de Melong against Djiko FC, 0-0.