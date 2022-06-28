Cameroon-MTN Elite 1: Playoffs Schedule Outlined 

The Garoua and Yaounde sites will host the play-offs of the national championship from June 27 to July 6 so as to determine the champions and the last club relegated to Elite One and Elite Two.

The informative note of the Transitional Council for Professional Football (CFTP) dated June 22 made public the timetable for the dams. A kind of play-off which will take place from June 27 and July 6 in Garoua and Yaounde.

According to the program announced by the CFTP, the headquarter of the North region will host 10 teams. Either, the four teams vying for the title of champion of Cameroon, the two teams having to play the support match which will determine the fifth club relegated to Elite two and the four candidates for accession to Elite one. According to Cameroon Tribune, the Elite One clubs will give the kick-off next Thursday with the semi-finals crossed at the Roumdé Adja stadium.

Eding Sport de la Lekié will meet Canon Sportive of Yaounde in raising the curtains before the duel between the Astres and Coton Sports of Garoua. The two winners will face off on Sunday, July 3 for the title of Cameroon champion 20201-2022. A matching trophy this year, with an envelope of 50 million F. But before next Friday, the support match between Yafoot and Panthère will be played. The loser of this encounter will join Racing, TKC, News Stars and the OFTA in Elite two next season.

In Elite two, the crossover semi-finals will take place on July 2. On the bill, we will have Leopard of Douala against Gazelle of Garoua and AS Lausanne of Yaoundé against the Royal Eagle of Menora. The two winners will be from the next vintage in Elite One and will face each other on July 5 in the final.

The last game of the season is scheduled for the next day in Yaounde at the Ngoa Ekellé stadium, As Fap 5th in pool B, will face the club which will rank 6th in pool A. The winner will remain in Elite two while the loser will enter the regional amateur championship next season.