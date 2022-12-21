Cameroon-MTN Elite 1 Resumption : Partial Results 

The kick-off of the eighth playing day of the MTN Elite 1 was given yesterday in Yaounde, Garoua, and Douala.

After nearly a month of truce, football made its comeback yesterday. We were playing the eighth day of the MTN Elite 1. Three games were then on the bill and the other games will be played on December 21.

Results

AS Fortuna vs Union Douala 2-2

Gazelle vs Apejes 1-2

Yafoot vs Astres 1-2

Match schedule

Colombe vs Melong Renard Stadium, 6:30p.m.

Plane vs UMS of Loum, 3 p.m.

Djiko FC vs Renaissance, 3 p.m.

Golden Eagle vs Cotton Sport, 4 p.m.

PWD vs. Eding Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Fauve Azur vs. YOSA, 3 p.m.

Dragon vs. Bambootos, 4 p.m.