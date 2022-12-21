Sport › Football

Happening now

Cameroon-MTN Elite 1 Resumption : Partial Results 

Published on 21.12.2022 at 09h47 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

MTN Elite 1 match

The kick-off of the eighth playing day of the MTN Elite 1 was given yesterday in Yaounde, Garoua, and Douala.

 

After nearly a month of truce, football made its comeback yesterday. We were playing  the eighth day of the MTN Elite 1. Three games were then on the bill and the other games will be played on December 21.

 

Results

AS Fortuna vs Union Douala 2-2

Gazelle vs Apejes 1-2

Yafoot vs Astres 1-2

 

 

Match schedule

Colombe vs Melong Renard Stadium, 6:30p.m.

Plane vs UMS of Loum, 3 p.m.

Djiko FC vs Renaissance, 3 p.m.

Golden Eagle vs Cotton Sport, 4 p.m.

PWD vs. Eding Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Fauve Azur vs. YOSA, 3 p.m.

Dragon vs. Bambootos, 4 p.m.

 

Tags : |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top