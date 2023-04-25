Sport › Football

Happening now

Cameroon-MTN Elite 1: Three Clubs From Centre Region In Red Zone

Published on 25.04.2023 at 11h40 by JDC

MTN Elite 1 match

At the end of the 21st day of the championship, Renaissance de Ngoumou, Dragon de Yaoundé and Yafoot saw their chances of staying in the top flight dwindle.

The hunt for a point has been launched since then. The slightest point is crucial at this level of the MTN Elite 1 where the 21st playing day is already being played. Even if the fate of some teams is already sealed like that of Dragon de Yaoundé others could still hope. But last weekend results were not in their favour. Yafoot in pool B lost on the lawn of Fovu club of Baham (4-1).

Results of the 21st playingday

Official standings

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 07.02.2023

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top