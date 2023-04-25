Cameroon-MTN Elite 1: Three Clubs From Centre Region In Red Zone

At the end of the 21st day of the championship, Renaissance de Ngoumou, Dragon de Yaoundé and Yafoot saw their chances of staying in the top flight dwindle.

The hunt for a point has been launched since then. The slightest point is crucial at this level of the MTN Elite 1 where the 21st playing day is already being played. Even if the fate of some teams is already sealed like that of Dragon de Yaoundé others could still hope. But last weekend results were not in their favour. Yafoot in pool B lost on the lawn of Fovu club of Baham (4-1).

Results of the 21st playingday



Official standings