Cameroon-MTN Elite One : Coton Sport Champion For 2022-2023 Season

Coton Sport de Garoua won a third consecutive Cameroonian championship title by taking the first place in the championship play-offs. Winner of Canon de Yaoundé (2-0) on Sunday at the Reunification Stadium in Douala (thanks to goals from Daman Bouba and Patient Wassou), Coton Sport won the 18th trophy of their history in the national championship.

The celebration will be beautiful in Garoua. Many saw Bamboutos de Mbouda coming out victorious in this tournament because of their outstanding performance. But the machine of the guys from Garoua, skillfully built by Jean-Baptiste Bisseck, recruited less than two months ago, opposed its solidity and determination until the end.

Coton Sport, who finished the play-offs without conceding a single goal, will receive a cheque for 50 million CFA francs and will represent Cameroon in the CAF Champions League.