Sport › Basketball

Happening now

Cameroon-MTN Elite One : Coton Sport Champion For 2022-2023 Season

Published on 22.05.2023 at 11h50 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

Coton Sport de Garoua won their third straight title last Sunday and the 18th in their history after winning their third play-off match.


Coton Sport de Garoua won a third consecutive Cameroonian championship title by taking the first place in the championship play-offs. Winner of Canon de Yaoundé (2-0) on Sunday at the Reunification Stadium in Douala (thanks to goals from Daman Bouba and Patient Wassou), Coton Sport won the 18th trophy of their history in the national championship.

The celebration will be beautiful in Garoua. Many saw Bamboutos de Mbouda coming out victorious in this tournament because of their outstanding performance. But the machine of the guys from Garoua, skillfully built by Jean-Baptiste Bisseck, recruited less than two months ago, opposed its solidity and determination until the end.

Coton Sport, who finished the play-offs without conceding a single goal, will receive a cheque for 50 million CFA francs and will represent Cameroon in the CAF Champions League.

Tags : | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 05.05.2023

Cathedral of St Peter and Paul Bonadibong

One of the most visited sites in Douala. The Cathedral of St Peter and St Paul was built in 1936 by French Spiritans fathers and it…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top