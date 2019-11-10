Cameroon: Municipal, Legislative elections scheduled for February 9, 2020

The Head of State Paul Biya has convened the electorates to the polls on February 9, 2020 for the Legislative and Municipal elections.

In a decree signed by Paul Biya on Sunday November 10, polling stations will open at 8am and close at 6pm as voters go to the polls to elect their new representatives.

The polls have been summoned amidst the insecurity in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon and it is still not clear how the operation will be managed in these conflict-ridden regions.

It is not clear if the main opposition party the Social Democratic Front will participate at the elections after threatening to pull out of parliament if resolutions of the Major National Dialogue are not put on the table.