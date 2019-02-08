Cameroon: Municipal police clash with traders at Yaounde central market

Calm has returned to the Yaounde Central market after violent clashes on Friday morning between traders and municipal police agents, sources have confirmed.

According to eyewitness account, the clashes erupted this morning when municipal police agents stormed the market to clear off road-side vendors. In their task, they are reported to have manhandled a road-side which provoked anger amongst the others.

The traders immediately hit back as they began throwing objects on the agents and the situation immediately degenerated into chaos at the market.

It took the intervention of forces of law and order to arrest the situation and restore order in the market but several public and private properties along the road had been vandalised.