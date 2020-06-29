Cameroon: Musician Claude Ndam laid to rest in Foumban

Cameroonian artiste Claude Ndam who passed away on June 12 in Yaounde has been laid to rest in his native Foumban.

He was laid to rest on Saturday at the family compound alongside his mother who had passed away days after his death.

It was a gloomy weekend for family members, colleagues and friends who turned out on Friday at the morgue of the Yaounde Central Hospital on Friday, for the removal of the removal of the corpse.

His colleagues equally turned out at the Messa neghbourhood to pay their last respects with various performances before the artiste’s corpse departed for Foumban late that night.

Claude Ndam finally leaves the stage at the age of 65 with a career that spanned close to four decades.