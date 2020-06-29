Culture › Music

Happening now

Cameroon: Musician Claude Ndam laid to rest in Foumban

Published on 29.06.2020 at 01h21 by JournalduCameroun

Cameroonian artiste Claude Ndam who passed away on June 12 in Yaounde has been laid to rest in his native Foumban.

He was laid to rest on Saturday at the family compound alongside his mother who had passed away days after his death.

It was a gloomy weekend for family members, colleagues and friends who turned out on Friday at the morgue of the Yaounde Central Hospital on Friday, for the removal of the removal of the corpse.

His colleagues equally turned out at the Messa neghbourhood to pay their last respects with various performances before the artiste’s corpse departed for Foumban late that night.

Claude Ndam finally leaves the stage at the age of 65 with a career that spanned close to four decades.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top