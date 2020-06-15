Culture › Music

Cameroon: Musician Nguea Laroute passes away

Published on 15.06.2020 at 11h51 by JournalduCameroun

Cameroonian artiste, Louise Koubinom popularly known as Nguea Laroute passed away on Sunday at her residence in Douala, family members have confirmed.

The makossa artiste whose career spans close to three decades with several albums had been in bad shape after she had her legs amputated earlier this year following months spent in the hospital.

She was gradually recovering and even performed at a Douala-based snack back on Women’s Day but that was the last time she was seen in Public before she passed away.

The mortal remains have been preserved at the mortuary of the Gynaeco-Obstetrique hospital in Douala pending funeral program.

