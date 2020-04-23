Cameroon: Muslim faithful begin fasting tomorrow

Muslim faithful in Cameroon begin observing the holy month of Ramadan tomorrow Friday April 24 in the wake of a ravaging Coronavirus pandemic which compels observance of social distancing.

The information is contained in a release issued by the spokesperson of the National Moon Crescent Commission, Imam Pr Souleymane Wednesday evening.

Initially, the fasting was scheduled to begin this Thursday April 23 but according to the Commission, the moon that marks the start of the holy month was seen nowhere on the national triangle Wednesday April 22.

Thus, the month of chabane will be completed at thirty days and the fasting will begin tomorrow Friday April 24, the Commission said in a communique.

During this period, Muslim faithful are expected to refrain from eating and drinking from sun rise to sun set, while intensifying prayers and good deeds around them.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and it is believed to be the month in which the Quran was revealed to the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

It is equally part of the five pillars of Islam as prescribed by Allah and considered as the mandatory act that forms the foundation of Muslim life.

Muslims around the world will observe this year’s holy month at a time when the globe is grappling with the novel killer pandemic, the Coronavirus which obliges the observance of social distancing when socializing is most sacred.