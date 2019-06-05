Cameroon: Muslim leader resigns over Ramadan disagreements

The Imam of the Douala Central Mosque Ibrahim Mubarak has said he is stepping aside following disagreements over this year’s celebration of the feast of Ramadan.

He made the declaration on Wednesday morning after prayers at the mosque citing the disagreement over the way this year’s edition of the feast of Ramadan was handled.

He used the opportunity to apologise to parents whose children could not sit in for exams on Tuesday June 3 following the confusion over the date of the feast of Ramadan as some students stayed home thinking it was a public holiday.

The Imam also prayed for peace in Cameroon calling on the Moslem community to remain vigilant in the face of the political and social tensions in the country.