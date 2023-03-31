Cameroon – Mutengene : Ghastly Road Accident, over 15 Students Confirmed Dead

On Friday 31st March 2023, a truck crushes a 30 sitter minibus carrying students from GTHS Ombe.

At least 15 people are feared dead following an accident that occurred this morning at Moliwe, a locality along the Mile 4/ Mutengene stretch. Sources say the a heavy duty truck transporting sand lost control before crushing a transport bus . Most of the victims are students of GTHS Ombe. Inhabitants are currently covering and transporting mortal remains to the mortuary. No official announcement or fix number of deads has being made. More information will shared as soon as possible.