Cameroon – Mutengene : Ghastly Road Accident, over 6 Students Confirmed Dead

Published on 31.03.2023 at 11h00 by JDC

MOLIWE

On Friday 31st March 2023, a truck crushes  a 30 sitter minibus carrying students from GTHS Ombe.

 

At least 6  people are feared dead following an accident that occurred this morning at Moliwe, a locality along  the Mile 4/ Mutengene stretch. Sources say the a heavy duty truck transporting sand lost control before crushing a transport bus . Most of the victims are students of GTHS Ombe. Inhabitants are currently covering and transporting mortal remains to the mortuary.  No official announcement or fix number of deads has being made.

