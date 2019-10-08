Cameroon: Mutilated body of young boy discovered in Yaounde

The mutilated body of a young boy was discovered this morning at the Nlongkak neighbourhood in Yaounde, Centre region of Cameroon, reports have confirmed.

The lifeless body of the young man was discovered by passers-by early this morning arround the building of the CRTV broadcasting house without the sex organ, the skull completely crushed and having other parts of the body mutilated by unknown individuals.

Reports from locals say he was knocked down by a speeding vehicle yesterday evening and died on the spot. They further say the corpse remained on the spot throughout the night and was then discovered this morning mutilated.

This hypothesis is not shared by the medical doctor who says the body of the young boy presented marks of torture and indicates he was probably brutalized by his aggressors before having his body mutilated and dumped at the Nlongkak neighbourhood. It is then that a passing vehicle mounted on him and crushed the skull.

The forces of law and order present on the scene have opened an investigation.