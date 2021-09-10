Cameroon: Nalova Lyonga urges students to shun deviant behaviours

The 2021/2022 academic year is well and truly on the rails across the country with pupils and students now about rounding off with the first week of classes.

The tone was given in several homes as early as 5.30 am as parents and guardians were up to get their kids ready for school.

The exercise was launched at the Government Bilingual High School, Ntui by the Minister of Secondary Education, Professor Nalova Lyonga who called on students to shun irresponsible behaviours such as drug consumption, violence and other immoral acts.

The back-to-school train was in full motion in all the ten regions as local administrative authorities moved from one school to the other in their various administrative units.

In the North Region, Governor Jean Abaté Edi’i launched the day at the Government Technical High School Marouraé where he encouraged students to be disciplined and concentrate on their studies in order to make it a successful academic year. He then made several stops in some schools in the locality where he encouraged the teaching staff and called on parents who are still keeping their children back home to send them to school.

At the Government Bilingual High School, Bafoussam in the West Region, it was a mixed but positive start for the students who had to transport benches to their classrooms and do some clean up exercises before effective classes could resume.

On his part, the Governor of the South Region, Felix Nguele and the delegates of Education started off early at the Government Bilingual High School, Ebolowa before moving on to five other primary and secondary schools where they praised the academic community for the prompt start of classes in that part of the country.

The Governor of the Region, Augustine Awa Fonka was equally on hand to ensure schools were effective. After visiting some schools in Bafoussam, Governor Awa Fonka visited some schools in Babadjou, Bamboutos Division where he donated masks to the Government Bilingual High School Babadjou as he sensitised them students and teachers on the need to respect preventive measures against the COVID-19.