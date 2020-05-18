Cameroon: Nalova Lyonga wants gov’t to adopt tele learning in future

The government of Cameroon has hinted the tele-learning experience which rounded off at the weekend would be used in the future if necessary.

Students and pupils across the country have been following lessons on state broadcaster CRTV, since schools were shut down as one of the preventive measures to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The experience was the first of its kind for students and pupils as they prepare to return to school on June 1. For six weeks, about 200 lessons were dished out in over ten disciplines in both the primary and secondary levels of education.

The exercise rounded off for the Francophone sub system of education on Friday with the Minister of Basic Education, Professor Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa going to the production studios of the state broadcaster to congratulate the teachers and the CRTV production team.

The Minister said it was a successful and enriching experience which he says government is exploring all options to see that it continues.

A view that was buttressed by the Minister of Secondary Education, Professor Nalova Lyonga who took her own turn at Mballa II on Saturday, May 16 to witness the end of the lectures in the Anglophone sub system of education.

Professor Nalova Lyonga expressed with the shift put in by all the teams mobilised to keep students busy during the confinement period.

She projected into the future with hope as she said they are already looking at ways of forging with the experience of tele learning whatever the situation.

“Nobody knows what the situation will be in September. It is possible to use this as a means to alleviate what we have in our schools as overcrowding,” Professor Nalova Lyonga said.

But for now, attention is now turned to the classrooms as students of the examination classes prepare to round up lessons ahead of the end-of-year exams.

The Minister of Secondary Education said all the necessary measures have been taken to ensure students are safe in school.