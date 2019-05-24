Cameroon name final squad for FIFA Women’s World Cup

Cameroon have named their final squad for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup which takes place next month in France.

Head Coach Alain Djeumfa released the final squad after their final test game against Levante as they now set their sets on France. Some of the major omissions from the squad are Mpeh Bissong, Esther Mayi and Ada Jacquette.

Final squad:

Goalkeepers: Ngo Ndom Annette, Omghaman Marthe, Mambingo Isabelle

Defenders: Edjangue Siliki, Mefometou Claudine, Yvonne Leuko, Sonkeng Amarielle, Mani Christine, Awona Marie, Estelle Laure Johnson

Midfielders: Raissa Feudjio, Meyong Menene, Ngo Mbeleck, Therese Abena, Ngock Yango, Ngo Ndoumbouck Aboudi Onguene, Michelle Akaba, Gaelle Enganamouit, Ngono Mani, Alexandre Takounda, Nchout Njoya, Michaela Abam.