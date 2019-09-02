Cameroon name Squad for U-23 Afcon qualifier against Tunisia

The head coach of Cameroon’s U-23 national football team Rigobert Song has drafted a list of 23 players for this weekend’s final round U-23 Afcon qualifier against Tunisia.

Cameroon host Tunisia on Friday, September 6 before both sides meet in Rades four days later for the second leg.

After weeks in camp with home based-players, Rigobert Song has retained a host of them to blend with foreign based players to prepare for the game.

Amongst the players called up, seven are home-based while the rest are professionals frrom Europe and and America.

The winner of the tie will qualify for the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to take place from the 8-22 September in Egypt.

The three best teams at the competition will automatically qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Cameroon’s Squad

Goalkeepers :

Omossola Simon (Cotonsport of Garoua), Sylvain Abogo (Tonnerre Yaounde), Dande Junior (UMS Loum)

Defenders

Mbaizo Olivier (Philadelphia), Nouhou Tolo (Sounders FC), Kilama Guy Marcel (FC Niort), Tchamba Duplex (Stromsgodset IF), Bahanack Patrick (PAS Lamia 1964), Oumar Gonzalez (FC Chambly), Ngede Junior (Canon Yaounde), Tazoh Louis (AS Fortuna)

Midfielders

Oum Gouet Samuel ( SC Rheinhorf Altach), Ndi Rene (Bamboutos Mbouda), Hongla Martin (Royal Antwerp), Mpindi Victor (Sonderjyske), Mvondo Jean ( Majadahonda), Mbarga Emmanuel (RD Agueda)

Strikers

Ayuk Eric (Omanlispor), Eloundou Guy Hervé (Stade Renard Melong), Ngan Hervé(Kerkyra), Cheukoua Michael (SV Horn), Fressange Alexandre( Paris Saint Germain), Ganago Ignatius (OGC Nice), Soni Kevin (Girone)