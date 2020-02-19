Cameroon named amongst reference world destinations in fair tourism

Cameroon through the Eco-touristic and Solidary Complex of the Kingdom of Batoufam, CESRB, a village located in the Koung-Khi Division of the West region of Cameroon has been named amongst the twenty best world practices in fair and responsible tourism.

The recognition was given by the International Social Tourism Organization in the side line of its programme on the publication of a reference booklet on the twenty best world practices in fair tourism titled: “Tourism as a development tool, 20 examples of responsible and fair tourism around the world”.

According to a release from the Batoufam Tourism and Leisure Association dated January 30, 2020, the country was recognised as thus during the International Forum on Fair Tourism that held from the 28 to the 30th of January 2020 in Ouarzazat, Morocco.

The release further says the recognition was made possible after a project on the Batoufam Eco-touristic Complex was forwarded to the International Social Tourism Organisation, OITS in February 2019.

The project was reportedly piloted by His Majesty Inocent Nayang Toukam, Batoufam King, President of the Batoufam Tourism and Leisure Association BTL, and brain behind the Eco-touristic and Solidary Complex of the Kingdom of Batoufam, CESRB.

The latter, the release says benefited from the expertise of Thierry Njomgang, Technical Adviser of BTL and International Consultant in Tourism in collaboration with Paule-Clisthène Dassi, BTL Secretary General.

According to a statement from the International Social Tourism Organisation, the publication of the reference booklet aims at showcasing how tourism can contribute in building up a more durable world if only basic principles are respected.

The Eco-touristic and Solidary Complex of the Kingdom of Batoufam was launched since 2010 with the objective to valorise and promote the culture and traditions of the people of Batoufam.

The beneficiaries of this life project which just received an international recognition reportedly include; the people of Batoufam, Cameroonians in general and foreign travellers.