Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon-Nanga Eboko: Aircraft Crash With 11 People On Board (Official)

Published on 12.05.2022 at 01h11 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The aircraft was making a Yaoundé-Nsimalen-Dompta-Belabo-Yaoundé-Nsimalen trip last May 11, 2022, when the accident occured.

The air traffic services lost, this Wednesday, May 11, 2022, radio contact with an aircraft making the trip on the Yaoundé-Nsimalen-Dompta-Belabo-Yaoundé-Nsimalen network.

The information comes from a press release of the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Masséna Ngalle Bibehe, who undersorces that the aircraft had 11 people on boardedge.

According to the boss of Transport, after research deployed following the observation of the disappearance of this device, the latter was located in the forest, not far from the locality of Nanga Eboko,  Haute Sanaga division in the Center region. In his press release, the minister invites the local populations to contribute to the rescue operations of those in the jet.

The plane was chartered by a private company, the Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (COTCO) that maintains a hydrocarbon pipeline that runs between Cameroon and neighbouring Chad, as reported by AFP.

More details on this after official report.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 06.05.2022

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top