Cameroon-Nanga Eboko: Aircraft Crash With 11 People On Board (Official)

The air traffic services lost, this Wednesday, May 11, 2022, radio contact with an aircraft making the trip on the Yaoundé-Nsimalen-Dompta- Belabo-Yaoundé-Nsimalen network.

The information comes from a press release of the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Masséna Ngalle Bibehe, who undersorces that the aircraft had 11 people on boardedge.

According to the boss of Transport, after research deployed following the observation of the disappearance of this device, the latter was located in the forest, not far from the locality of Nanga Eboko, Haute Sanaga division in the Center region. In his press release, the minister invites the local populations to contribute to the rescue operations of those in the jet.

The plane was chartered by a private company, the Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (COTCO) that maintains a hydrocarbon pipeline that runs between Cameroon and neighbouring Chad, as reported by AFP.

More details on this after official report.