Cameroon: Narcotics Seller Arrested

Published on 16.05.2022 at 17h54 by JDC

Elements of the national gendarmerie got their hands on an alleged dealer. The latter sold his drugs around secondary schools.

He is considered as one of the biggest sellers of Indian herb in Yaounde. A suspected drug trafficker was arrested on May 12 in the fourth subdivision of Cameroon’s capital. The national gendarmerie undersorces that he is one of the prominent dealers who sold his products around several schools in town.

“Shools located in Ekounou, Kondengui, Nkomo and Awae Escalier neighborhoods were its main targets,” the institution said in a statement on its social media page. The man was caught red-handed in front of a college in Mimboman, during a police trap.

Various cannabis package were found on him. The gendarmes also got their hands on nearly 6 kilograms of cannabis and on the motorcycle he was using for his trafficking, during a search of his home.

“ The suspect confessed and admitted having made a substantial turnover with the sale of cannabis to students ”, indicates the gendarmerie.

This arrest comes at a time when the government is engaged in the fight against narcotics, which are devastating schools. A situation often at the origin of the various facts which make the headlines in secondary schools and colleges of the country.

