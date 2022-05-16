Cameroon: Narcotics Seller Arrested

He is considered as one of the biggest sellers of Indian herb in. A suspected drug trafficker was arrested on May 12 in the fourth subdivision of Cameroon’s capital. The national gendarmerie undersorces that he is one of the prominent dealers who sold his products around several schools in town.

“Shools located in Ekounou, Kondengui, Nkomo and Awae Escalier neighborhoods were its main targets,” the institution said in a statement on its social media page. The man was caught red-handed in front of a college in Mimboman, during a police trap.

Various cannabis package were found on him. The gendarmes also got their hands on nearly 6 kilograms of cannabis and on the motorcycle he was using for his trafficking, during a search of his home.