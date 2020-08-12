Politics › Institutional

Cameroon: NASLA Board members appointed

Published on 12.08.2020



The Head of State, Paul Biya Wednesday August 12 signed a decree appointing the members of the Board of Directors of the recently created National School of Local Administration, NASLA for a three-year term of office renewable ones.

In compliance with the decree creating the National School of Local Administration stipulating that members of the board of Directors shall come from the Presidency, the Prime minister’s office, Ministries of Finance, Higher Education, Territorial Administration, Land tenure, staff and the Special Council Support Fund for Mutual Assistance, FEICOM, President Paul Biya Wednesday August 12 appointed the following;

 

Representative of the Presidency of the Republic, Miene Mindoumou Robert Arnaud;

Representative of the Prime Minsiter’s office, Hannah Njeke Ngombi, epouse Ngeve;

Representative of the Ministry in charge of Finance, Emmanuel Fai Yengo Yufenyuy;

Representative of the Ministry in charge of Territorial Administration, Louis de Gonzague Anaclet;

Representative of the Minitry in charge of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Serge Tsimi;

Representative of the Ministry in charge of Higher Education, Patrick Edgard Abane Engolo

Representative of the Special Council Support Fund for Mutual Assistance, Daniel Elisé Ntye Ntye

Representative of Regional and local authorities, Albert Anicet Akoa

 

They have been appointed for a period of three years renewable ones.

 

 

 

 

 

