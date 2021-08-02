Cameroon: NASLA welcomes first batch of over 300 in-service trainees

The first batch of in-service trainees of the National School of Local Administration dubbed NASLA have been urged to uphold assiduity and discipline through out their six-month diploma course.

The call was made by the Director of the institution, Tanyitiku Enohachuo Bayee during the official ceremony to welcome the first batch of in-service trainees into the National School of Local Administration.

The over 300 pioneer students who enrolled for the training come from local, city and regional Councils across the country seeking for certificates in either Administration and Management of Social Policies or Economics and Management of Local Finances.

“I asked them to be disciplined, assiduous so that they should attain their objectives and NASLA’s too, that of improving on their capacities and performances…” Tanyitiku Enohachuo, Director of NASLA told the press.

Designed for local administration of local councils, regions, establishments, trade , trade unions and other decentralized entities, NASLA was created in march last year by Presidential decree to respond to the needs of decentralization nationwide as well as the special status granted the two English-speaking regions.

It is a public administration and a professional establishment with a distinct legal personality, and financial autonomy with headquarters in Buea, South West region.