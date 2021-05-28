› Personalities

Cameroon: Nation honors late Senator Nfon Victor Mukete as he journeys home

Published on 28.05.2021 at 10h59 by journal du Cameroun

Senator Nfon Victor Mukete, late eldest member of the Senate and Paramount ruler of the Bafaws in the South West region who passed away last April 10 aged 103 has been posthumously decorated with the medal of the Grand Cordon of the Cameroonian order of merit.

 

He was raised to that dignity Thursday May 27 by Minister Paul Atanga Nji, representative of the Head of State at a Parliamentary tributes ceremony organized in his honor at the Yaounde Conference Centre.

The ceremony which followed his coffining at the Yaounde General Hospital was attended by his fellow Senators, members of Government, State dignitaries family and friends, including his successor to the throne, Chief  Ekoko Mukete IV.

The living witness of Cameroon’s independence and reunification was unanimously described as a committed law maker who was strongly attached to republican values by personalities who took turns to the rostrum to honor his memory.

At the end of the ceremony, his casket was decorated with a royal veil by Minister Paul Atanga Nji who then raised him to the dignity of Grand Cordon of the Cameroonian order of merit on behalf of the Head of State.

The political, historica and traditional icon will be buried this weekend in Kumba, South West region of Cameroon.

 

