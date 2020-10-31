Cameroon: Nation honours kids brutally murdered in Kumba school attack today

Cameroon today observes a national day of mourning in execution of the high instructions of the Head of State in memory of the seven kids brutally murdered during an attack at the Mother Francisca Bilingual International Academy, Kumba by gunmen last Saturday.

According to the decree declaring this day as a day of national mourning, Cameroon’s flags will fly at half mass across the national territory and the country’s diplomatic missions in honour of the children gone too soon.

In the political capital, Yaounde, the mourning will be marked by a solemn ceremony to be chaired by the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo at the ceremonial ground of the headquarters brigade for the hoisting of the flag.

A similar ceremony will be observed by security and defence forces in all command units nationwide.

Apart from the hoisting of the flag, the day will be marked by prayer caravans organised by clergymen in some parts of the country for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed kids.