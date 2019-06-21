Cameroon: Nation honours soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack

Cameroon today observes National day of mourning in execution of the very high instructions of the Head of state commander in chief of the armed forces on the tribute of the nation to the 17 soldiers killed on command mission in Darak, Far North region of Cameroon.

Cameroon’s flags will fly at half mass across the country and its diplomatic services, and special tributes ceremonies will be organized in the 10 regional headquarters in memory of the 17 soldiers who on June the 10 in Darak.

In Yaounde, the ceremonial ground of the Headquarters brigade will host tribute ceremonies chaired by the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of defence, Joseph Beti Assomo.

The governors of the Adamawa, Centre, East, Far North Littoral, North West, West, and South West regions will in their different areas of command chair ceremonies of homage with post humus decorations to the fallen soldiers.

The official condolences of the Head of state commander in chief of the armed forces will be reportedly convened to the families of the fallen service men by the authorities chairing the tribute ceremonies.