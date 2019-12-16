Cameroon: Nation pays homage as Ekema Patrick laid to rest

The deceased mayor of Buea, Patrick Ekema Esunge was laid to rest on Saturday December 14, in Buea after an official funeral ceremony presided over by the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji, personal representative of the Head of State.

Hundreds of mourners including Administrative authorities, elite, CPDM Bigwigs, the Buea population, traditional and religious authorities were at the Buea Independence Square to bid farewell to the mayor who died on October 27 in Douala.

‘‘His Excellency President Paul Biya has designated me to be his personal representative today. This is in recognition for the meritorious services that Mayor Ekema has rendered to his Municipality and to the Nation. Ekema was just 36 years old when I visited Buea six years ago and when I asked him, why you are so motivated to stand as Mayor, he said he wanted to work for his people and defend the town of Buea against any enemy action. Six years ago I came and commissioned him as Mayor and today the Head of State has sent me to come and accompany my junior brother to his last journey. I think Atanga Nji Paul and Ekema have certain things in common.We are courageous, determined, we have respect for State institutions and unflinching support for President Paul Biya ’’ Minister Atanga Nji noted.

He added that Ekema Patrick was a brave warrior who passionately defended the South West Regional capital.Adding that, the State will forever remain grateful to Mayor Ekema Patrick for his courage to protect State Institutions, the town of Buea and its people.

The ceremony witnessed the placing of a symbolic wreath from the Presidential couple by the Minister of Territorial Administration.

An interreligious service was observed with the participation of different religious services. Reading from the Book of Job 1;20-21, Rev. Tah Christopher centred his message on ‘the reality of life’. He urged mourners to submit to God and let their lives symbolize those being led by the Almighty God as we are all pilgrims on earth. ‘The day you die, everything you have acquired will look for another owner, reason why we should feed our soul with the word of God’ Rev. Tah Christopher emphasized.

The biography of the late Mayor was read and eulogies from friends, association of mayors, Elite of Fako, the Buea Council and the family followed simultaneouslywhereinthe fallen Mayor was described as someone who was firm to his conviction, a controversial but great fighter, who passionately defended his town from armed separatists, actions which have been recognized by the Presidential couple through the Head of State’s message to the bereaved family and a symbolic wreath.

According to the Interim Mayor of Buea Lyonga Effande, his predecessor fought against secessionists in the municipality and Internally Displaced Persons found an abode in Buea. ‘‘He had good plans for Buea because of his tenacity’’ Lyonga Effande said.

The message of condolence from the Presidential couple was read by the Senior Divisional Officer for Fako, Engama Emmanuel Lodoux while the fallen mayor was posthumously decorated to ‘Commander of the national order of valor’ by Minister Paul Atanga Nji.