Cameroon: National Assembly adopts 2021 finance bill after hours of debate

The 2021 draft State budget tabled by the Government at the National Assembly is set to be forwarded to the Senate after it was amended and adopted by the people’s representatives early Saturday December 5.

The plenary sitting for the adoption of the bill took the Members of parliament about ten hours- it started Friday in the afternoon and ended in the wee hours of Saturday December 5.

During the session, twenty-two Members of the National Assembly took turns to question Government Ministers on the budget allocations.

About fifteen of them provided answers to questions that had to do with their area of competence.

At the end of the debates, some amendments were made and the bill was adopted article by article.

It is worth mentioning that after the draft State budget was tabled at the National Assembly, the committee on finance scrutinized it with Ministers defending each their provisional budgets.

At the end, the committee drafted its report which paved the way for the general debates on the draft budget.

Following its adoption by the National Assembly, the bill will be forwarded to the Senate where the same exercise will be carried out for an eminent adoption.