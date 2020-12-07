› Politics

Happening now

Cameroon: National Assembly adopts 2021 finance bill after hours of debate

Published on 07.12.2020 at 16h41 by journal du Cameroun

The 2021 draft State budget tabled by the Government at the National Assembly is set to be forwarded to the Senate after it was amended and adopted by the people’s representatives early Saturday December 5.

The plenary sitting for the adoption of the bill took the Members of parliament about ten hours- it started Friday in the afternoon and ended in the wee hours of Saturday December 5.

During the session, twenty-two Members of the National Assembly took turns to question Government Ministers on the budget allocations.

About fifteen of them provided answers to questions that had to do with their area of competence.

At the end of the debates, some amendments were made and the bill was adopted article by article.

It is worth mentioning that after the draft State budget was tabled at the National Assembly, the committee on finance scrutinized it with Ministers defending each their provisional budgets.

At the end, the committee drafted its report which paved the way for the general debates on the draft budget.

Following its adoption by the National Assembly, the bill will be forwarded to the Senate where the same exercise will be carried out for an eminent adoption.

 

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top