Cameroon: National Assembly Adopts Four Bills and Sends to Senate

Published on 21.06.2022 at 17h00 by Nana Kamsu Kom

NA
National Assembly

Three of the four bills relate to international civil aviation while one relates to social security in Cameroon.

International civil aviation and social security in Cameroon were on the spotlight at the National Assembly on 20 June 2022. Indeed, the lower house of parliament as a whole deliberated and adopted four bills. This was done during the general discussion session chaired by the First Vice President of the House, MP Hilarion Etong. Two ministers defended the said bills submitted to Parliament by the government.

The Minister of Transport Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe, defended three texts. These are :

Bill n°2019/PJL/AN, authorising the President of the Republic to ratify the revised constitution of the African Civil Aviation Commission (ACAC), adopted on 16 December 2009, in Dakar, Senegal.
bill n° 2022/PJL/AN, authorising the President of the Republic to ratify the protocol relating to an amendment to Article 50 (a) of the Convention on International Civil Aviation signed on 6 October 2016, in Montreal, Canada.

Draft law 2023/PJL/AN, authorising the President of the Republic to ratify the protocol relating to an amendment to article 56 of the convention on international civil aviation, signed on 6 October 2016, in Montreal, Canada.
The Minister of Labour and Social Security, Grégoire Owona, on his part, defended the bill N° 2022/PJL/AN. The latter empowers the President of the Republic to ratify the Multilateral Convention on Social Security of the Inter-African Conference on Social Security (Cipres), adopted in Dakar on 27 February 2006.The four bills adopted by the National Assembly are forwarded to the upper house of parliament for consideration and adoption.

