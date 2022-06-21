Cameroon: National Assembly Adopts Four Bills and Sends to Senate

International civil aviation and social security in Cameroon were on the spotlight at the National Assembly on 20 June 2022. Indeed, the lower house of parliament as a whole deliberated and adopted four bills. This was done during the general discussion session chaired by the First Vice President of the House, MP Hilarion Etong. Two ministers defended the said bills submitted to Parliament by the government.

The Minister of Transport Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe, defended three texts. These are :

Bill n°2019/PJL/AN, authorising the President of the Republic to ratify the revised constitution of the African Civil Aviation Commission (ACAC), adopted on 16 December 2009, in Dakar, Senegal.

bill n° 2022/PJL/AN, authorising the President of the Republic to ratify the protocol relating to an amendment to Article 50 (a) of the Convention on International Civil Aviation signed on 6 October 2016, in Montreal, Canada.