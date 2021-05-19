Cameroon: National Assembly bids farewell to late Deputy Speaker, Hon Emilia Lifaka

Members of the National Assembly have paid tributes to late Hon. Emilia Monjowa Lifaka, former Deputy Speaker who died last April in a hospital in Buea following a malaise.

This was during a parliamentary tributes ceremony organized at the Yaounde Conference Centre this Wednesday May 19 attended by some Members of Government, parliamentary associations, family and friends.

She was described by her colleagues as a determined and hard working woman whose works will live behind her.

Hon. Emilia Monjowa Lifaka joined Parliament in 2002. In 2009, she was elected Vice President of the National Assembly.

Besides serving as Deputy Speaker, she was the Executive President of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association; a position she held since November 2017.

The CPDM parliamentarian will be remembered for her charitable acts in favor of many children in Buea whom she sponsored in primary, secondary, High schools, and professional schools.

One of such is the on-going scholarship programme which she pays each year for young people in the chief town of the South West region to learn trade in the Cameroon Opportunities Industrialization Centre.

She died few days after celebrating her 62nd birthday on April 17 in Buea.

The late Honorable will be laid to rest Saturday May 22 in her native Bonjongo, Fako Division in the South West region of Cameroon.