Cameroon – National Assembly : Budget Session to Begin on November 11th

The President of the National Assembly, the Honourable Cavaye Yéguié Djibril, signed a decree on October 26th convening an ordinary session of the institution for 11 November.

This session is the most important of the three sessions that make up a legislative year, as it is essentially devoted to the examination and voting of the finance law for the following year. This law is the basis for the State budget. This law will be based on the guidelines given by the Head of State in a circular dated 23 August.

But before the examination of this law by parliamentarians, the Prime Minister will unfold the major axes of the political, economic, social and cultural programme of Cameroon for the year 2023. The elected officials will also consider the settlement law to note the proper implementation or not of the budget for the current year. The session should however be marked by the examination of some bills defended by the government and oral questions that are held every Friday during the session.

On a completely different level, political analysts will closely scrutinise the President of the National Assembly. He has been the subject in recent weeks of leaked documents attributing to him pressure from foreign leaders against some deputies.