Cameroon: National Assembly elects permanent bureau

Published on 18.03.2020

The twenty-three permanent bureau members of Cameroon’s National Assembly at the head of which is House Speaker Honourable Cavaye Yeguie Djibril have been elected for a period of one year as far as this tenth legislature is concerned.

The bureau widely dominated by the CPDM party was elected yesterday during a plenary sitting at the National Assembly.

Below is the full bureau.

President:

Rt Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril (CPDM)

First Vice President:

Hon. Hilarion Etong (CPDM)

Deputy Speakers:

Hon. Baoro Theophile (CPDM)

Hon. Monjowa Lifaka Emilia (CPDM)

Hon. Kombo Gberi (CPDM)

Hon. Datouo Theodore (CPDM)

Hon. Abba Alim (NUDP)

Questors:

Hon. Kamssouloum Abba Kabir (CPDM)

Hon. Bekono Ebah Pauline epse Ndoumou (CPDM)

Hon. Njigum Musa Mbutoh (CPDM)

Hon. Josuah Osih (SDF)

Secretaries:

Hon. Silikam nee Manamourou Isabelle (CPDM)

Hon. Djomgoue Paul Eric (CPDM)

Hon. Nkodo Ndang Roger (CPDM)

Hon. Toukam Angela Tela (CPDM)

Hon. Nanga Mefany Berthe epse Owono (CPDM)

Hon. Saya Kaigama (CPDM)

Hon. Lawson Tabot Bakia (CPDM)

Hon. Atangana Aligui Celine epse Mendoua (CPDM)

Hon. Ali Salihou (CPDM)

Hon. Dooh Collins Albert Kouoh (CPDM)

Hon. Libii Li Ngue Ngue Cabral (PCRN)

Hon. Ndam (CDU)