Cameroon: National Assembly loses seventh member in current Legislative year

Published on 24.05.2021 at 14h10 by journal du Cameroun

Cameroon’s National Assembly is once more bereaved, Hon. Marinette Ngo Yetna, CPDM Member of Parliament for the Sanaga Maritime in the Littoral region is no more, House Speaker Rt Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril has announced.



A release published by the Secretary General of the National Assembly, Hon. Gaston Komba says she died this Monday May 24 in Douala after suffering from ilLness.

The late MP was a member of the Commission for Education, professional training and youth.

Her death comes a month after that of the National Assembly Vice Speaker, Hon. Emilia Monjowa Lifaka who was laid to rest over the weekend in Bojongo, a village Buea, South West region.

With the passing on to glory of Hon. Marinette Ngo Yetna, the National Assembly counts seven of its members all from the ruling Cameroon People Democratic Movement, CPDM lost in this Legislative year.

They include;

-Hon. Harouna Abdoulaye, CPDM MP for Mayo Louti in the North region,

-Hon. Bernadette Saraou, CPDM MP for Mayo Kani North in the Far North region,

-Hon. Yakouba Yaya, CPDM MP for Mayo Sava in the Far North region,

-Hon. Djibrilla Kaou, CPDM MP for Mayo Tsanaga South in the Far North region,

-Hon. Prince Mikody, CPDM MP for Boumba and Ngoko in the East region,

-Hon. Emilia Monjowa Lifaka, CPDM MP for Fako, South West region,

-And Hon. Marinette Ngo Yetna, CPDM MP for Sanaga Maritime, Littoral region.