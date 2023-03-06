Cameroon : National Assembly Points Out Scandals Rocking Nation

On the occasion of the opening plenary of the March session, the oldest member of the National Assembly called on the management of public funds.

“Cameroon, our dear and beautiful country, should not become a land of scandals,’ said Hon. Laurentine Koa Fegue, the oldest member of the National Assembly presiding over the first ordinary session of the 2023 legislative year last March 3. As such, in her speech at the opening of the session, the MP uttered her indignation at the series of “scandals of the Republic” that Cameroon has accumulated in recent years.

The representative of the people cited some of the cases that have shaken the country. According to the elected representative, the most significant scandals include the Olembe sports complex construction site issue, the Covid-19 funds management affair, the compensation affair relating to the Douala-Yaounde motorway construction project; the case of the management of chapters 94 and 65 of the finance law; the case of the assassination of Bishop Jean Marie Benoît Balla, former bishop of Bafia; the case of the assassination of journalist Martinez Zogo, “case, case, case…

“This has to stop,” said the president of the aged committee of the lower house of parliament. Following this conviction, the National Assembly calls on managers of public institutions to show patriotism and moral rectitude.