Cameroon: National Assembly reacts to EU resolutions on Anglophone crisis

The President of the National Assembly Cavaye Yeguie Djibril has reacted to the recent resolutions of the European Union parliament on the socio political situation in Cameroon.

Following in the footsteps of the Senate, the President of the National Assembly stressed Cameroon is a democratic country governed by the rule of law and deeply committed to its unity and territorial integrity.

Though the Anglophone crisis has never been a topic for debate at the National Assembly since its escalation, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril said the Glass House has always deplored the situation and made calls for a return to serenity in the regions.

He stressed the Head of State Paul Biya has been taking measures and initiatives to calm and contain the situation in both regions and the National Assembly fully supports these measures.

He urged the European Union Parliament “to join forces put an end to the terrorist threats and violence that affect the daily lives of the people of the North West and South West regions of Cameroon”.

The National Assembly will be ready to celcome a delegation from the European Union Parliament so that its members can judge on the ground the extent of the atrocities and barbarism perpetrated by armed gangs, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril said.