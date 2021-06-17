Cameroon: National Decentralization Board members meet in first session for 2021

Members of the National Decentralization Board meet in their first session for the year 2021 this Thursday June 17 under the chair of the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.

During the event at the Prime Minister’s office, progress made in the implementation of the decentralization process in the country will come under review.

It holds months after the country witnessed the election of the pioneer Regional Councillors to fast tract the decentralization process.

Created on December 2019 bearing on the General Code of Regional and Local Authorities, the National Decentralization Board is responsible for monitoring and evaluating the implementation of the decentralization process in Cameroon.

The Board comprises members of Government, parliamentarians, the civil society, local authorities of the economic and social council.